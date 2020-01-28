Wildwwood Cath St Aug Basketball

Wildwood Catholic’s Jahlil White scores on a layup during Wednesday’s game against St. Augustine Prep in Wildwood. View more photos from the game at HSLive.me.

Wildwood Catholic (13-2) vs. Seton Hall Prep (9-5)

8 p.m. Saturday

Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. West Virginia recruit Taj Thweatt averages 19.6 points and 8.9 rebounds for Wildwood catholic, while Temple-recruit Jahlil White averages 19.1 points. Seton Hall Prep is a perennial state power. The Pirates (9-5) have won seven straight. Seton Hall features junior guard Giye Jenkins (11.6 ppg).

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments