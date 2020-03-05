Jacob Hopping scored 22 points to lead the Wildwood catholic boys basketball team to an 83-58 win over Holy Spirit in a South jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal.

The second-seeded Crusaders (22-7) will host No. 11 seed Mater Dei in the semifinals on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Holy Spirit: 14 7 18 19−58

Wildwood Cath.: 20 19 31 13−83

HS – Smith 15, Kalinowski 13, Cella 6, H. Rovillard 6, Glenn 4, Wilkins 3, Ianuzzio 3, Steward 2, Gillespie 2, Gilliam 2, Yacovelli 2

WC – Hopping 22, White 16, Thweatt 13, Angeluv 9, Bolle 9, Lopez 5, Belansen 4, Wareham 3, Montalbano 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments