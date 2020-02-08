Wildwood Catholic basketball preps for moment in the bright lights: The Crusaders will play The Patrick School in the Metro Classic, a tournament that will feature nationally ranked Sierra Canyon of California.
Little Egg Harbor Township man faces fines, jail if convicted in dog attacks: 26-year-old Esau Morales was charged after his three dogs bit six people in the Mystic Island section of the township.
Former Pleasantville principal sentenced on child porn charges: Edward “Jim” Bonek was indicted in October 2018 on seven counts, including possession and distribution of more than 1,000 images of child pornography, official misconduct and unlawful possession of an assault firearm and high-capacity magazine.
CRDA outlines plan to deal with Atlantic City rooming houses: Only vacant rooming houses would qualify for the program that would provide interest-bearing loans for approved applicants to either convert or demolish properties.
New Code Blue law expands warming shelter access, creates confusion: Alerts are now triggered any time the National Weather Service predicts a temperature of 32 degrees or lower. Previously, alerts were activated when temperatures were predicted to fall below 25 degrees without precipitation, or below 32 with precipitation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.