Taj Thweatt scored 23 and gabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Crusaders in this Jeff Coney Classic game at Rancocas Valley.
Martin Anguelov scored 13 for Wildwood Catholic, which is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11 and improved to 3-2.
Jacob Hopping added 13 points and five assists for the winners.
Burlington Township 7 11 13 15 – 46
Wildwood Catholic 19 25 13 22 – 79
BT – Pizzigni 2, Williams 1, Rogers 6, Ray 7, Cygan 1, Dotson 2, Oluwadare 17, Scarlett 4, Thomas 6
WC – Grimes 2, White 10, Bolle 2, Lopez 0, Hopping 13, Zarfati 2, Belansen 7, Montalbano 5, Thweatt 23, Anguelov 13
