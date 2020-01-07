Jahlil White scored a game-high 19 to lead Wildwood Catholic (5-2), which is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Matt Marino scored 11 for Middle, which fell to 2-5.

Middle Township 7 9 4 8 - 28

Wildwood Catholic 18 32 14 9 – 73

MT – Marino 11, Torres 2, McNeal 2, Camacho 4, Sapp 6, Hatcher 2, Flanders 1

WC – White 19, Bolle 2, Lopez 2, Hopping 7, Zarfati 4, Belansen 6, Thweatt 12, Church 7, Anguelov 12

