C.J. Wareham led Wildwood Catholic with 18.
Buena Regional 7 7 7 5 – 26
Wildwood Catholic 31 25 18 19 - 93
BR – Williams 6, McCrae 3, Walker 5, Cora 2, Carabello 4, Delvalle 2, Gonzalez 2, Ernst 2
WC – White 2, Lopez 2, Hopping 11, Anguelov 11, Thweatt 10, Zarfati 3, Church 2, Jar. Hopping 11, Bolle 9, Montalbano 9, Wareham 18, Vogdes 2, Grimes 3, Johnson 2
