Seniors:
Caitlin Beaulieu
John Belansen
Thomas Belansen
Katherine Black
Thomas Bolle
Ryan Bradley
Samuel Burns
Benjamin Church
Gabriel Coffey
Diana Cruz
Tyler Cruz
Christian Deegler
Andrew DiDonato
Cole Diller
Sean Dougherty
Conor Farrell
Richard Fenochio
Allison Fiore
Scott Fiore
Jacob Hopping
Lara Jo Inderwies
Carli Johnson
Tanner Lamoreux
Makenzie Larkin
Fritz-Carlens Loracle
Annika Marks
Georgia Papamarkos
Conor Patro
Rosie Peters
Elizabeth Pfaffman
Jordan Seylam
Charlotte Squillace
Damon Stefankiewicz
Grace Stuart
Taj Thweatt
Gabrielle Turco
Matthew Vogdes
Christopher Wareham
Jahlil White
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.