Middle vs Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic’s Marianna Papazoglou #13 drives to the basket against Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy #12 during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Wildwood Catholic girls (12-2) vs. Atlantic City (11-4)

6:30 p.m. Saturday

These teams met in the quarterfinals of last year’s CAL tournament with Wildwood Catholic wining 48-47. Both are again CAL contenders. Marianna Papazoglou averages 20 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Crusaders, who are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Senior forward Ciani Redd-Howard averages 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for a balanced Atlantic City.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments