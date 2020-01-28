Wildwood Catholic girls (12-2) vs. Atlantic City (11-4)
6:30 p.m. Saturday
These teams met in the quarterfinals of last year’s CAL tournament with Wildwood Catholic wining 48-47. Both are again CAL contenders. Marianna Papazoglou averages 20 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Crusaders, who are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Senior forward Ciani Redd-Howard averages 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for a balanced Atlantic City.
