Marianna Papazoglou scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team to a 58-48 win over Shore Conference power Red Bank Regional in a 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City on Sunday.

Papazoglou, who sank 10 of 18 shots, also had four assists.

Gabby Turco made 7 of 13 shots to score 21 for Wildwood Catholic. Turco also contributed nine rebounds

The Shootout featured several of the state’s top teams. Wildwood Catholic (12-2) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.

Taylor Crystian led Red Bank (11-3) with 17.

Red Bank 10 10 15 13—48

Wildwood Catholic 20 12 13 13—58

RB—Teter 12, Crystian 17, Medolla 2, Decker 15, Moriarty 2

WC—Gray-Rivera 4, Casiello 4, Papazoglou 23, Turco 21, Macrina 2

Hammonton 63, Cedar Creek 46

Jada Thomson sank 8 of 11 shots, while Emma Pereetti made 10 of 14 to spark the winners.

Thompson finished with 24 points and nine assists, while Peretti scored 20.

Hammonton improved to 7-4. Tay Tay Parker led Cedar Creek (3-10) with 14.

Hammonton 10 18 19 16—63

Cedar Creek 21 4 10 11—46

HAM—Divello 11, Smith 2, Thompson 24, Washington 6, Peretti 20

CK— Niccolicchia 9, Gunnels 6, Parker 14, Luko 7, Cross 6, Cintron 4

Absegami 55, Camden Tech 14

Haleigh Schafer scored 21 for Absegami, which improved to 9-4. Gianna Hafner had seven assists for the winning Braves.

Camden Tech is 1-11.

Camden Tech 0 4 8 2 – 14

Absegami 18 10 13 14 – 55

CT – Knight 1, Watley 3, Parkhill 6, Zayas 2, Garcia 2

AB – Baldino 3, Hafner 7, Nurse 2, Polino 8, Schafer 20, Crandel 4, McNamara 8, Silipena 3

St. Joseph boys 58, Red Bank Regional 50

Marcus Pierce scored 22 for the winning Wildcats, who improved 10-2. Daniel Skillings added 21 for St. Joe.

SJ – Skillings 21, Stafford 8, Prevard 2, Theophile 5, Pierce 22

RB – Lewis-Burgess 6, Hutchinson 5, Weidman 3, Murray 14, Laughlin 3, Ferrogine 13, Valentino 7

