Marianna Papazoglou scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team to a 58-48 win over Shore Conference power Red Bank Regional in a 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City on Sunday.
Papazoglou, who sank 10 of 18 shots, also had four assists.
Gabby Turco made 7 of 13 shots to score 21 for Wildwood Catholic. Turco also contributed nine rebounds
The Shootout featured several of the state’s top teams. Wildwood Catholic (12-2) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
Taylor Crystian led Red Bank (11-3) with 17.
Red Bank 10 10 15 13—48
Wildwood Catholic 20 12 13 13—58
RB—Teter 12, Crystian 17, Medolla 2, Decker 15, Moriarty 2
WC—Gray-Rivera 4, Casiello 4, Papazoglou 23, Turco 21, Macrina 2
Hammonton 63, Cedar Creek 46
Jada Thomson sank 8 of 11 shots, while Emma Pereetti made 10 of 14 to spark the winners.
Thompson finished with 24 points and nine assists, while Peretti scored 20.
Hammonton improved to 7-4. Tay Tay Parker led Cedar Creek (3-10) with 14.
Hammonton 10 18 19 16—63
Cedar Creek 21 4 10 11—46
HAM—Divello 11, Smith 2, Thompson 24, Washington 6, Peretti 20
CK— Niccolicchia 9, Gunnels 6, Parker 14, Luko 7, Cross 6, Cintron 4
Absegami 55, Camden Tech 14
Haleigh Schafer scored 21 for Absegami, which improved to 9-4. Gianna Hafner had seven assists for the winning Braves.
Camden Tech is 1-11.
Camden Tech 0 4 8 2 – 14
Absegami 18 10 13 14 – 55
CT – Knight 1, Watley 3, Parkhill 6, Zayas 2, Garcia 2
AB – Baldino 3, Hafner 7, Nurse 2, Polino 8, Schafer 20, Crandel 4, McNamara 8, Silipena 3
St. Joseph boys 58, Red Bank Regional 50
Marcus Pierce scored 22 for the winning Wildcats, who improved 10-2. Daniel Skillings added 21 for St. Joe.
SJ – Skillings 21, Stafford 8, Prevard 2, Theophile 5, Pierce 22
RB – Lewis-Burgess 6, Hutchinson 5, Weidman 3, Murray 14, Laughlin 3, Ferrogine 13, Valentino 7
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle's Kate Herlihy (12) drives on Mainland's Maddie Hafetz. Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020.
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Mainland's Lila Shane (23) drives to the basket on Middle's Jada Elston (1)Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020.
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Mainland's Kylie Watson pulls down a rebound in front of Middle's Aubrey Hunter. Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020.
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle's Maddie Barber (11) and Kira Sides vie for a loose ball against Kate Boggs of Mainland. Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020.
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Mainland's Kylie Watson drives on Aubrey Hunter of Middle. Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020.
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle's Aubrey Hunter (right) drives on Kate Boggs of Mainland. Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020.
Dale Gerhard
Middle Mainland Girls Basketball
Middle's Kira Sides drives on Mainland's Lila Shane (23) and Maddie Hafetz. Middle Township hosted Mainland Regional in a match up of two of the top girls basketball teams in the CAL. Frtiday Jan. 24, 2020.
Dale Gerhard
