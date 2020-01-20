Marianna Papazoglou led the wining Crusaders with 18. Gabby Turco added 16 for Wildwood catholic, which improved to 11-2.

Lyndsay Holden led Lower with 15 points.

Lower Cape May 5 8 8 5 - 26

Wildwood Catholic 21 20 17 7 - 65

LCM – Holden 15, McGuigan 4, Wagner 3, Muldoon 2, Donohue 2

WC – Al. Gray-Rivera 8, Casiello 10, Turco 16, Papazoglou 18, McCallion 4, Walker 2, Ad. Gray-Rivera 5, Beaulieu 2

