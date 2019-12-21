Wildwood Catholic girls 54, Notre Dame 30

Gabby Turco sank 7 of 11 shots, scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the winners in this Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City.

Meanwhile, Wildwood Catholic junior Marianna Papazoglou also sank 7 of 11 shots. She scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists.

Notre Dame 5 6 4 15 – 30

Wildwood Catholic 15 12 13 14 – 54

ND – Villalta-Barrantes 9, Rende 4, McCauley 2, Porter 7, Besler 6, O’Donnell 2

WC – Gray-Rivera 4, Casiello 3, Papzoglou 19, McCallion 2, Turco 22, Macrina 4

