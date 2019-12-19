Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White combined for 42 points for the winners.

Wildwood Catholic 15 14 13 14 – 56

Holy Spirit 13 8 4 13 - 38

WC – Thweatt 22, White 20, Hopping 9, Lopez 0, Zarfatti 3, Church 2

HS – Kalinowski 2, Cella 9, Glenn 13, H. Rovillard 7, Smith 3, Gillespie 2, Steward 2

