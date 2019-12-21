OCEAN CITY – The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team sputtered on offense at times Saturday night.
The Crusaders solution was to throw the ball at the rim.
Taj Thweatt would catch it and dunk it.
Problem solved.
The 6-foot-8 senior scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Wildwood Catholic to a 58-45 win over Notre Dame in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City. The Crusaders (2-0) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
Wildwood Catholic also got a spark from junior guard Dave Zarfatti, who sank 3 of 5 3-point attempts and finished with 12 points and five assists.
Notre Dame (0-2) had the momentum in the third quarter when Thweatt converted a pair of alley-oop dunks off passes from Jacob Hopping. The first dunk started an 8-0 run that gave the Crusaders a 34-19 with 5 minutes 44 seconds left in the third. Wildwood Catholic’s lead never again dipped below double digits.
Thweatt finished 11 of 15 from the field. Hopping had five assists. Wildwood Catholic senior guard Jahlil White blocked four shots. DaSean Lopez had three steals for the Crusaders.
Notre Dame 6 11 14 14 - 45
Wildwood Catholic 18 8 16 16 – 58
ND – Feretic 8, Weber 10, Jean 4, Graver 2, Autry 15, Nally 2, Mathelier 4
WC – White 9, Zarfatti 12, Lopez 3, Hopping 5. Thweatt 27, Church 2
