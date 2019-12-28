The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team survived severe foul trouble to post its most impressive win of the young season Saturday night.
Jahlil White scored 20 points and David Zarfatti made clutch overtime free throws as the Crusaders beat Mervo of Maryland 58-54 in overtime to win the Frank McAlarnen Memorial championship at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic. Wildwood Catholic (4-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
The Crusaders saw starter DaSean Lopez foul out in regulation and Taj Thweatt (13 points, seven rebounds) foul out in overtime.
Jacob Hopping scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half as the Crusaders appeared headed for a regulation win, but Wildwood Catholic saw a 45-37 lead with three minutes left in regulation fade away.
Wildwood Catholic never trailed in overtime. White gave the Crusaders the lead for good when he drove the lane and scored with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left to make it 51-49 Wildwood Catholic.
Zarfatti sank two free throws with 18 seconds left and Ben Church made 1 of 2 foul shots with three seconds to clinch the victory.
Wildwood Catholic 7 13 16 13 9 – 58
Mervo 11 10 9 19 5 – 54
WC – Whote 20, Zarfatti 10, Hopping 12, Lopez 0, Thweatt 13, Church 3
MV – Alexander 8, Rushing 5, Carter 9, Pryor 4, Rantin 4, Thomas 20, Thrash 4
