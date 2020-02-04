Taj Thweatt scored 26 and Jahlil White and Jacob Hopping each scored 20 for the Crusaders, who improved to 14-3.

Issa Baker-Toombs led the Greyhounds with 14.

Pleasantville 16 15 12 19 - 62

Wildwood Catholic 23 21 29 19 – 92

PV – Baker-Toombs 14, Ali 5, McLaughlin 16, Rosado 8, Jones 5, Sanchez 2, Valeus 13, Saintgermaine 2, Nunez 2, Matthieu 2

WC – White 20, Zarfatti 2, Lopez 3, Hopping 20, Thweatt 26, Angelov 12, Jar. Hopping 5, Johnson 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

