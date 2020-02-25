The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team stunned Wildwood Catholic and the Cape-Atlantic League basketball community when it beat the Crusaders 66-58 on Feb. 11. The defeat snapped Wildwood Catholic’s 29-game winning streak against CAL opponents that dated back to the 2017-018 season.
The teams will meet again Wednesday – this time in the CAL Tournament semifinals.
Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (18-7) and fifth-seeded St. Joe (20-4) will tip off at 7 p.m. at Absegami. Second-seeded St. Augustine Prep (20-4) and third-seeded Mainland Regional (19-6) will play at 5 p.m.
The winners advance to the CAL championship 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University.
What follows is a preview of Wednesday’s games (seeds in parentheses):
