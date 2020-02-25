Wildwod Catholic Patrick boys basketball

Wildwood Catholic boys basketball team plays the Patrick School, at the Metro Classic basketball tournament at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena, in Toms River, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team stunned Wildwood Catholic and the Cape-Atlantic League basketball community when it beat the Crusaders 66-58 on Feb. 11. The defeat snapped Wildwood Catholic’s 29-game winning streak against CAL opponents that dated back to the 2017-018 season.

The teams will meet again Wednesday – this time in the CAL Tournament semifinals.

Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (18-7) and fifth-seeded St. Joe (20-4) will tip off at 7 p.m. at Absegami. Second-seeded St. Augustine Prep (20-4) and third-seeded Mainland Regional (19-6) will play at 5 p.m.

The winners advance to the CAL championship 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University.

What follows is a preview of Wednesday’s games (seeds in parentheses):

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments