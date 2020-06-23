"This moment is our last bow of our high school career. Even though we all had our separate times to shine, had our own bows, and were the lead in our own shows, we are together now in this moment."
- Grace Stuart, valedictorian
"When looking at my class, you see just thirty-nine young adults. But, really we each have a unique story and talent that makes us who we are. From outstanding athletes, to angelic singers, we are all pieces of a puzzle, each different in our own way. But we all fit together as one big family."
- Charlotte Squillace, salutatorian
