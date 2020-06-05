Wildwood Catholic to remain open; St. Joe still in negotiations with diocese: Both schools were slated to close June 30.
1 in 3 people in Atlantic County is jobless, unemployment data show: Atlantic County remains one of the hardest-hit metropolitan areas in the U.S., with an unemployment rate double that of the state and nation.
'They’re not testing anybody in there': Cumberland jail officials quiet on inmate testing, officers seek transparency: When inmates at the Cumberland County jail complain of symptoms related to COVID-19, they’re sent to solitary confinement for two weeks.
Gov. Murphy cleared the way for youth baseball to return. Now comes the hard part: For some local little league coaches, there is finally an answer on when their teams can compete in the sports they love this summer. But it may not be easy.
Atlantic City man charged with rioting at The Walk: Carlos A. Matchett, 30, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI and is charged with using a cellphone and social media to participate in and carry on a riot.
