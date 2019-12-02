Coach: Chris Gamble
2018-19 record: 1-7
What to watch: The Crusaders, a coed team, are led by sprint freestyler Grace Stuart. Scorers include Leilani Wong, Cole Diller, Rosie Peters, Diana Cruz, Annika Marks, Allie Fiore, James Sawyer and Amanda Bogle.
"We're looking to have a fun competitive season as we continue learning the sport," Gamble said.
