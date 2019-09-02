Coach: Jim Lushok (second season)

2018 record: 5-11-2

Group: S.J. Non-Public B

What to watch: The Crusaders, who lost six games last season by two or fewer goals, look to rebound as they return nine seniors, including striker Sean Dougherty, who scored 29 goals last fall. Also back are midfielders Matt Vogdes and Connor Farrell and defender Tommy Bolle.

“We are looking to lean on our senior leadership to be competitive in every game, but we do have a few younger guys that will help us right away,” Lushok said. “We believe that we can compete for the United Division and have a successful season.”

