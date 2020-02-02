Wildwwood Cath St Aug Basketball

Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

2. Wildwood Catholic (2) 13-3: Lost to Seton Hall Prep 64-44 on Saturday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments