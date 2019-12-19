022819_spt_wcgbb 6

Wildwood Catholic's Gabby Turco breaks away for a layup against OLMA during Wednesday's non-public B playoff game on February 27, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Wildwood Catholic

Coach: Steve DiPatri

Last season’s record: 23-6

2019-20 prediction: Contender

Key players: Gabby Turco, 5-9, Sr., G; Marianna Papazoglou, 5-10, Jr., G/F; Lauren McCallion, 5-9, Jr., C; Alyia Gray-Rivera, 5-2, Jr., G; Kimmy Casiello, 5-3, So., G; Xiomara Walker, 5-6, So., G.

Outlook: The Crusaders return their top-six players. Turco averaged 16 points and earned a scholarship to Division II St. Anselm. Papazoglou, a Division I prospect, averaged 18.5 points last season. McCallion and Gray-Rivera are three-year starters. DiPatri has 474 career wins in 22 seasons.

