Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Steve DiPatri
Last season’s record: 23-6
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Gabby Turco, 5-9, Sr., G; Marianna Papazoglou, 5-10, Jr., G/F; Lauren McCallion, 5-9, Jr., C; Alyia Gray-Rivera, 5-2, Jr., G; Kimmy Casiello, 5-3, So., G; Xiomara Walker, 5-6, So., G.
Outlook: The Crusaders return their top-six players. Turco averaged 16 points and earned a scholarship to Division II St. Anselm. Papazoglou, a Division I prospect, averaged 18.5 points last season. McCallion and Gray-Rivera are three-year starters. DiPatri has 474 career wins in 22 seasons.
