Wildwood Catholic's DaSean Lopez comes up with a loose ball against Pleasantville in the first quarter during the CAL semifinal game at Absegami High School, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK For The Press)

Wildwood Catholic

Coach: Dave DeWeese

Last season’s record: 27-2

2019-20 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Taj Thweatt, 6-8, Sr., F; Jahlil White, 6-5, Sr., G; Jacob Hopping, 6-3, Sr., G/F; DaSean Lopez, 6-4, Jr., G; Martin Anguelov, 6-0, Jr., G; David Zarfatti, 6-1, Jr., G; Ben Church, 6-4, Sr., F; Tommy Bolle, 6-0, Sr., G; Matthew Vogdes, 6-2, Sr., G; C.J. Wareham, 5-5, Sr., G; Tommy Belansen, 6-4, Sr., F.

Outlook: The Crusaders are the two-time defending Cape-Atlantic League championships and are one of the state’s top teams this season. DeWeese has 297 career wins. Anguelov, a transfer from Lower Cape May, averaged 21.7 points last season and gives the Crusaders’ perimeter game a boost.

