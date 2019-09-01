Coach: Kara Saunders (34-46-4)

2018 record: 10-5-2

Group: S.J. Non-Public B

What to watch: The Crusaders return their leading scorer from last season in junior forward Marianna Papazoglou, who was a first-team Press All-Star. Ivy Bolle, a sophomore forward, along with juniors Riley Kane (midfielder), Mia Caso (defense) and Leona Macrina (goaltender) are also expected to lead Wildwood Catholic.

“Hoping to build off the success we had last season, Saunders said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the growth from my sophomores and juniors. Our goal is to win our division and make it farther in the state playoffs than our team ever has. “

