Champions were crowned in two Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues last week.
In the final for grades 3-5, Theo Margarites hit the go-ahead shot in the final minute to help Adventurer Oceanfront Motel defeat Wawa Markets 22-20 for the title Aug. 6.
Micah Watkins led the champs with eight points, and Margarites and Michael Blanda each added five.
Quinn Reigner scored 10 for Wawa.
In the final for grades 6-8 Thursday, Junior Hans scored a game-high 26 points to lead Big Top Surfin’ Sundae to a 58-43 win over Cone Crazy.
Lukas Basile added 14 points. A 12-2 run to start the second half propelled Big Top Surfin’ Sundae to victory.
For Cone Crazy, Michael Zarfati scored 22 and Ryan Troiano 11.