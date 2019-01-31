'In an emergency situation, that’ll be much more beneficial to our town'

New expansion of the Cape May County Dispatch center
Communications Operator Erica Blaine and other employees at the center are trained on dispatch systems including the 700 MHz Public Safety Spectrum, VHF, Next Generation 911 and Emergency CallWorks.

This spring, Cape May County will be taking over emergency dispatching services for Wildwood Crest, and adding more dispatchers to the staff.

SHARKS
Boardwalk Hall held arena football for one year, when the Atlantic City CardSharks of the National Indoor Football League played there in 2004. Hall overview with football field. Atlantic City CardSharks play their National Indoor Football League home debut against the Greenville RiverHawks at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Sat. 4/10/04
