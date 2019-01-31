'In an emergency situation, that’ll be much more beneficial to our town'
This spring, Cape May County will be taking over emergency dispatching services for Wildwood Crest, and adding more dispatchers to the staff.
Luxor Capital Group begins casino licensing process. The New York-based hedge fund and new majority stakeholder of Ocean Resort Casino has submitted a petition for interim casino authorization with the Casino Control Commission.
Legislature passes $15 minimum wage bill. The state Assembly and Senate passed legislation Thursday afternoon to phase in a $15 hourly minimum wage over the next five years. The bill now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature.
25 years worth of memories. The Battle by the Bay tournament will be held for the 25th time this weekend at Atlantic City High School, and sports columnist Michael McGarry has yet to miss one.
Atlantic City Arena Football League team names head coach. Two-time AFL Coach of the Year Ron James will lead the new AFL franchise in the resort.