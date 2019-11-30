Wildwood Crest Police Department

Capt. Robert Lloyd, Lt. Ronald Becker, Sgt. Michael Hebert, Detective James Collins, and Officer Dominic Travascio.  

Officers participating in No Shave November in the Wildwood Crest Police Department donated the funds raised to the Higginbottom family.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments