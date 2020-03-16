WILDWOOD CREST — A meeting to discuss future plans for redevelopment of the downtown business district on New Jersey Avenue, scheduled for March 28, has been postponed until May 16, at 10 a.m., according to a release from the borough.
The move is due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, according to the release.
The meeting will be held at Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 at Rambler Road and Pacific Avenue. Tentative designs plans will be available for viewing and a public question-and-answer session will be held.
