Wildwood Crest officials have ordered the closure of all municipal buildings to the public starting Wednesday, including borough hall, the Crest Pier Recreation Center, the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool, the Wildwood Crest Ambulance Corps building and Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
Borough staff will be available via telephone and email during normal business hours.
For more information, contact Wildwood Crest Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.
