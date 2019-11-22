The borough is hosting their tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 on Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues.
The ceremony includes a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday music from Camille Peruto, the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments, a short family-style run hosted by Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.