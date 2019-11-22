The borough is hosting their tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 on Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues.

The ceremony includes a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday music from Camille Peruto, the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments, a short family-style run hosted by Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera and more.

