Wildwood Crest Police Shield

Police are hosting their National Night Out from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, and will include public safety demonstrations, food, games, and live entertainment by The Locals.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

