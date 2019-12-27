Wildwood fire Chief Dan Speigel to retire after 28 years in department: Speigel joined the department in 1992 at 18. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2001, captain in 2003, deputy chief in 2013 and chief in 2016. He followed a similar career arc to his father, former chief Floyd Speigel, who spent close to 30 years in the department and retired in 1989.

Could change be coming to Casino Control Commission and CRDA boards?: Five members of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board of Directors and two members of the Casino Control Commission are serving past the expiration dates of their terms, awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy to take action.

What are the top Atlantic City casino stories from 2019?: From A.C. casinos making more than $3B in revenue to Caesars and Eldorado Resorts merging, here are the top casino stories of the year.

Who are the top girls high school basketball players of the decade?: The decade is coming to an end, and it's time to take a look back at the best Press-area players of the period.

Who are the top boys high school basketball players of the decade?: Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt and St. Augustine Prep's Isaiah Morton are among the best Press-area players of the decade.