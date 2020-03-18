WILDGBB7.JPG

Wildwood's Monica Johnson (23) gives Jamie Peters (41) a hug after the win over Immaculate Heart for New Jersey State Tournament of Champions at Dunn Sports Center in Elizabeth N.J. Friday, March 15, 2002.

Monica Johnson, who scored 3,173 career points, led the Warriors to their third straight state Group I championship. Wildwood also beat Immaculate Heart 47-34 in the first round of the Tournament of Champions.

