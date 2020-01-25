Winter Favre scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Wildwood High School girls basketball team to a 48-38 win over OLMA in a 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City.
Imene Fahti had 10 points and four assists for Wildwood, which iproved to 13-1.
Jaiden Harris grabbed 22 rebounds for OLMA (10-3). Ava Casale led the Villagers with 16 points.
Wildwood 6 6 18 18 – 48
OLMA 5 6 10 17 – 38
WW – Benichou 9, Favre 18, Hans 6, Fathi 10, Troiano 2, Gallo 3
OLMA – Harris 7, Casale 16, Coyle 5, Prescott 10
