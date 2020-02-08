Diante Miles led the winning Warriors with 18 points and four rebounds, while Omarian McNeal contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. Wildwood improved to 13-6.

Glassboro 9 3 13 13 – 38

Wildwood 18 19 16 10 - 63

WW – McGrath 8, Miles 18, Fynes 10, Brown 2, Claudio 2, Troiano 6, Robinson 2, McNeal 14,

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

