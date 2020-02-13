Diante Miles led Wildwood with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists. Max McGrath added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for the winning Warriors, who improved to 15-6.
Wildwood 10 16 18 17 – 61
Gloucester 19 9 14 17 – 59
WW – McGrath 10, Miles 22, Fynes 2,Burke 1, Brown 12, Claudio 2, Mcneal 12
