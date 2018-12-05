Running back Wes Hills’ season ended earlier than he had hoped when Slippery Rock University was ousted from the NCAA Division II football playoffs Saturday, but his excellent season has not gone unnoticed.
Hills, a 2013 Wildwood High School graduate, was named to the D-II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Region team in Super Region One on Monday.
Hills also accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the university announced in a statement Monday. He will play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 19.
“We’re thrilled for Wes,” Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz said in the statement. “We recruited him hard and told him if he chose Slippery Rock that he would have a great chance to lead our offense and attract a lot of attention from the NFL. He bought into everything we did, loved his teammates and served as a vocal leader of our program.”
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is considered one of three major postseason showcase games for NFL prospects.
The invitation includes a week-long, all-expenses paid trip and luxury accommodations in the Los Angeles area.
Hills also will have the opportunity to work with current and former NFL coaching staffs while there.
Former NFL coaches Mike Tice and Chuck Pagano will serve as honorary head coaches.
Hills finished with a single-season program record 1,734 rushing yards to go with 17 rushing touchdowns.
In his final game for Slippery Rock, Hills rushed for 154 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown in a 21-17 loss to Notre Dame College (Ohio) in the third round of the D-II tournament.
Women's swimming
University junior Melanie Milam picked up three wins, including a school record, for the women’s swimming team Saturday.
Milam, a 2016 Vineland High School graduate, won the 100-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 4.22 seconds in a 113-85 win over Lebanon Valley. She broke the previous mark by 1.02 seconds.
She showed her versatility, taking first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.13) and in the 1,000 freestyle (11:41.08).
Aly Chain (Ocean City) was second in the 50 freestyle (23.92) for Iona at the Hounds Invitational at Loyola. She swam on the second-place 200 free (1:36.40) and second-place 400 free (3:33.40) relays, and took fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.53).
Leenah Sarhan (Egg Harbor Township) tied for 20th in the 200 breaststroke (2:35.38) for Rider at the Bruno Invite in Providence, Rhode Island.
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) took second in the 1,650 free in 16:05.34, the fourth-fastest time in Tennessee history at the Tennessee Invitational.
Tori DeLusant (Oakcrest) swam on Carbini’s winning 200 free relay (1:50.90) at a tri-meet — a 115-89 win over Elizabethtown and a 112-92 loss to Bryn Mawr. In a 142-120 win over Alfred State, she won the 400 individual medley (5:19.66).
Sammy Boswell (Mainland) was second in the 50 free (25.95) in Dickinson’s 109-96 win over Messiah. She also anchored the second-place 200 medley relay (1:53.43) and was third in the 100 free (57.52). At the two-day Gettysburg Invitational, she swam on the 400 free relay which took fourth (3:39.13), the third-place 200 medley relay (1:50.84), the third-place 200 free relay (1:41.78) and the fourth-place 400 medley relay (4:12.30).
EHT graduates Bailey Howarth and Klaudia Rzotkiewicz competed for Rowan at the WPI Gompei Invitational in Worcester, Massachusetts. Howarth was second in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.31) and swam on the third-place 200 medley relay (1:47.58), while Rzotkiewicz placed 10th in the 3-meter dive (338.60 points).
On the second day, Howarth swam on the third-place 400 medley relay (3:53.23) and was fifth in the 100 breaststroke, while Rzotkiewicz was 12th in the 1-meter dive (344.24).
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 1-meter (198 points) and 3-meter (191.25) dives for William Paterson in a 111-85 win over Immaculata.
Men’s swimming
Glen Lasco (Mainland Regional) swam a personal-best 1 minute, 54.96 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle for Lehigh at the U.S. Winter National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Justin Liu (Mainland) and Brandon McKenzie (Brigantine resident) swam on Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s 200 medley relay team that broke a pool record (1:29.97) to win the event at the MIT Invitational. Liu also swam on the winning 400 free relay. McKenzie took third in the 200 individual medley (1:53.69).
Josh Atkins (Cumberland Regional) swam on FDU-Florham’s 800 free relay that took fourth (7:49.49) at the Drew Invitational. He also swam on the fourth-place 400 free relay (3:30.28).
Derek Kneisel (Mainland) was second in the 200 backstroke (1:55) for host The College of New Jersey at the TCNJ Invitational.
Men’s basketball
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) scored 26 and added four rebounds and three assists in American’s 74-64 win over Virginia Military Institute. He scored 22 to go with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 64-58 loss to Wagner.
Tyler Jones (Holy Spirit) scored 18 and two rebounds, two assists and two steals in Maryland Eastern Shore’s 85-64 loss to St. John’s. He scored seven in a 71-62 loss to Delaware. He had nine points and two rebounds in a 70-47 loss to East Carolina.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 70-55 win over Canisius. He had four points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 90-61 win over Delaware State.
Ed McWade (Wildwood Catholic) had 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in Chestnut Hill’s 83-74 loss to University of the District of Columbia.
Peyton Wejnert (Southern Regional) had 14 points and five rebounds in Pace’s 66-59 win over American International and 13 points and five rebounds in a 56-53 win over LeMoyne.
Tanner Kerr (Middle Township) had 10 points and four rebounds in the University of the Sciences’ 71-51 loss to Lincoln and 17 points and nine rebounds in a 72-64 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Greg Michnya (Mainland) had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Bryn Athyn’s 105-99 win over Immaculata.
In Cabrini’s 90-80 loss to Scranton, Trey Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 17 points and six assists, and his brother DJ Smith (Wildwood Catholic) had 15 points and four rebounds. In a 71-69 loss to Gwynedd Mercy, Trey Smith scored seven and DJ Smith scored 14.
Divine Anderson (Pleasantville) had 12 points and six assists in Centenary’s 88-84 loss to Wesley. He scored 20 in a 93-89 loss to Cairn.
In Drew’s 67-65 win over Wilkes, Nate Aldrich (St. Augustine) had 10 points and three rebounds, and Drew Gallagher (Holy Spirit) scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining for his only points. In a 68-51 win over Catholic, Aldrich had 10 points and seven rebounds.
In Elizabethtown’s 93-63 win over King’s, Ethan Dubois (Southern) had seven points, six assists and four rebounds, and his brother Jake Dubois (Southern) added three points. In an 88-72 loss to Moravian, Ethan Dubois had 15 points and three rebounds.
Matt Sommers (Holy Spirit) scored 13 in Gwynedd Mercy’s 85-62 loss to York.
Ryan Legler (Wildwood Catholic) scored eight points in Rowan’s 79-75 loss to The College of New Jersey. In a 76-68 loss to New Jersey City, Jonathan Hevalow (Atlantic Christian) had eight points and six rebounds, and Legler added six points.
Trai Greer (Middle Township) scored 12 in Rutgers-Camden’s 83-50 loss to Eastern. He had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in an 80-68 loss to Stockton. He had nine points and six rebounds in a 93-65 loss to William Paterson.
In Widener’s 73-62 loss to Messiah, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) added two points. In an 83-69 win over Alvernia, Laverty scored eight.
Women’s basketball
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May) scored eight in Fordham’s 58-38 loss to Georgetown. She had eight points and three rebounds in a 65-61 win over Manhattan.
Dana DiRenzo (St. Joseph) had five points and two rebounds in St. Francis Brooklyn’s 69-57 loss to Army.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) scored 16 in Georgian Court’s 73-58 loss to Bridgeport.
Alexis Harrison (Millville) had five points and eight rebounds in Goldey-Beacom’s 65-54 win over Lincoln. She had three points and four rebounds in a 61-56 loss to Bridgeport.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had nine points and nine rebounds in Albright’s 74-49 loss to Lycoming. She had 15 points and 13 rebounds in a 66-65 loss to Lebanon Valley.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had three points and three rebounds in Alvernia’s 67-48 loss to Hood.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had seven points, four assists and two rebounds in Cabrini’s 63-54 loss to William Paterson.
Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian) scored 15 in Cairn’s 75-46 win over Clarks Summit. She had 18 points and four rebounds in a 61-56 win over Centenary.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had four points and four rebounds in Catholic’s 42-39 loss to Drew.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) scored nine in Delaware Valley's 76-56 loss to Brooklyn.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had two points and seven assists in Emerson’s 73-56 win over Wellesley. She had four points and three assists in a 64-37 win over WPI.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had 10 points and two rebounds in Kean’s 58-52 loss to Rutgers-Newark and five points and seven rebounds in a 73-58 loss to Montclair State.
Ashley Kline (Pinelands Regional) had seven points, six steals and four rebounds in Lebanon Valley’s 66-60 win over Stevenson. She grabbed eight rebounds and added a point in a 66-65 win over Albright.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) had four points and four rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 87-27 win over Bryn Mawr and four points and two rebounds in a 61-37 win over Washington College.
In Rowan’s 79-70 loss to TCNJ, Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had 19 points and three rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) added four points and three rebounds. In a 79-60 loss to NJ City, Rulon had eight points and three rebounds, and Duverglas added four points and six rebounds.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had 10 points and three rebounds in Widener’s 84-76 win over Marywood. She had 11 points and six rebounds in a 69-66 loss to Messiah. She had 10 points and three rebounds in a 71-61 win over Alvernia.
Wrestling
Castleton freshman Owen Kretschmer (Southern) finished third at 125 pounds at the Ted Reese Invitational in Gorham, Maine. He won his first match via pin (1:17) but dropped the next in a 3-0 decision. He won by pin and a 10-1 major decision to take third place.
Joe Cutugno (Atlantic City) went 4-1, placing second at 184 for Rochester Institute of Technology at the RIT Wrestling Invitational. He won a 12-4 major decision and advanced to the semifinal with two more wins. After winning a 4-1 decision, he lost the final in overtime.
Also competing for RIT was Isaiah Ocasio (Vineland), who finished fourth at 141. After losing his opening bout, he went on a five-match winning streak before dropping the third-place bout.
Cody Dix (Egg Harbor Township), at 149, earned a pin in 1:49 for Wilkes in a 35-16 win over Southern Virginia. Nick Racanelli (Southern), at 165, won by fall (1:15) in the win over Southern Virginia and by fall (4:42) in a 34-8 win over McDaniel.
Women’s indoor track
Mariah Hubbard (Absegami) won the triple jump among collegiate participants (38 feet, 2.75 inches) for Monmouth at the OceanFirst Bank Center Classic in West Long Branch. She also took third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.41 seconds).
New Jersey Institute of Technology freshman Sara Wells (Barnegat) set the school freshman record in the shot put with a throw of 11.17 meters at the Fast Track Metro Season Opener in Staten Island, New York.
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) came in third in the high jump (1.60) for Rider at the Fast Track Season Opener. Joshonda Johnson (Absegami) was second in the 400 (58.05).
Alexa Weber (Ocean City) ran on the second-place 4x800 relay for Saint Joseph’s (10:24.92) at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships. She was also 15th in the mile (5:51.80).
Men’s indoor track
Alex Dessoye (EHT) won the 500 (1:05.33), and twin brother Robert Dessoye (EHT) was second (105.39) for host Bucknell at the Bison Opener. The brothers also ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:24.29).
Alvin Abraham (EHT) ran on Rider’s winning 4x400 relay (3:17.82) at the Fast Track Metro Season Opener in Staten Island, New York. Shaq Boyd (EHT) was third in the 60 hurdles (8.67).
Dayquon Murray (Hammonton) finished third in the 60 dash (7.15) for Rowan at the Fast Track Metro Season Opener. Justin Bishop (Mainland) was third in the 400 (49.87). John Nguyen (Absegami) was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.88). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was seventh in the 800 (2:02.60).
Brandon Truong (EHT) finished 11th in the shot put (11.55) for Stevens Institute of Technology at the TCNJ Invitational.