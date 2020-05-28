Wildwood Graduation

Wildwood graduates toss their mortarboards in the air outside the school after graduation ceremonies. Wildwood High School held their 113th commencement ceremony Thursday June 13, 2019, in the school’s Stanley M. Hornstine Auditorium.

