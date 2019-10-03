Wildwood considers canceling Roar to the Shore. Citing an increased presence of outlaw motorcycle gangs in recent years, city officials are considering denying future permitting for the event.
Gaming regulators approve Caesars' Atlantic City president pick. State gaming regulators approved Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s choice for regional president who will oversee the gaming company’s three Atlantic City properties.
Atlantic City Taxpayers Association vows to fight. The nonprofit, nonpartisan association's mission is to "join together to challenge the crushing property tax burden placed on the people of Atlantic City," according to a one-page flier announcing the group.
Goodbye summer, fall arrives quickly Thursday. Wednesday's record-setting heat is behind us, with cooler temperatures expected for the weekend. Read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's weather column for the full forecast.
Millville field hockey tops Mainland 2-0. Second-half goals by Jorja Hibschman and Casey Etter turned a pretty even field hockey game into a victory for the Thunderbolts on Wednesday.
