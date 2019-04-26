'We have evolved.'
Wildwood mayor grabs national headlines, again. Ernie Troiano has answered hundreds of requests from media and residents over the last week in response to his decision to keep Kate Smith's "God Bless America" playing on the Boardwalk. It isn't the first time he's sparked controversy.
Atlantic City Police partner with businesses in a camera-sharing initiative that they say will increase security, reduce response times and create a safer environment for customers. Business owners say it's a good idea, but said that police and businesses need to work together to make it happen.
How much do you know about climate change? A Rutgers University poll released Wednesday found that 30% of state residents say they know "a little" or "nothing at all" about what causes climate change or its impact on the environment.
Stockton University expands Africana Studies. Starting next year, students will be able to study arts and entertainment, global perspectives, history and humanities, literature, and social and political perspectives in the bachelor degree program.
Bayfest celebrates 30 years in Somers Point. Check out photos from the all-day festival here.