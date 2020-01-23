Gun rights advocates ask Atlantic County to become sanctuary for 2nd Amendment: Cape May County became the first in the state to pass a 2nd Amendment/Lawful Gun Owner Sanctuary resolution, brought to its freeholder board last month by an associated group of gun owners there.
Wildwood officials prepare for Trump rally: On Wednesday, authorities convened in the administrative offices of the Wildwoods Convention Center to discuss security measures ahead of Tuesday’s rally featuring Trump and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
Police, residents make efforts to prevent deaths on South Jersey roads: Added together, 64 people, including pedestrians and drivers, died in 2019 on roads throughout Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, up from 59 the year before but down from 71 in 2014.
Political fighting takes over Galloway Township Council meeting: The mayoral shift from Republican Anthony Coppola to Democrat Jim Gorman earlier this month broke the township's political factions into three camps as exhibited by Tuesday's regular Township Council meeting.
Christian Campanaro's comeback sparks Lower to divisional win over Holy Spirit: The 16-year-old suffered an injury late in the third period of his 152-pound bout but earned an 8-6 decision to spark the Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling team to a 51-24 victory.
