The nonprofit operating the yellow trams on the Wildwood Boardwalk raised the fare for a trip on the tram by 50 cents to $4. The fare increase is in response to the minimum wage hike that went into effect on New Year's Day.
Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday he will end his campaign after failing to qualify for the Democratic debate planned Tuesday in Iowa. The New Jersey Democrat ran for president aiming to restore a sense of community and mend the moral fabric of America.
New agreements between Stockton University and two universities in Taiwan will give business major a glimpse into the global economy. The agreement with National Chiayi University (NCYU) and allows for up to three Stockton master of business administration students to attend NCYU, and three graduate business students from NCYU to attend Stockton each year.
A group of Galloway Township Republican leaders rescinded their endorsement of David Richter in the second Congressional District race and came out strongly Monday, along with Cape May County leaders, for the re-election of Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd. Endorsements are forthcoming from local Cape May County Republicans.
Mainland Regional boys basketball comes back to beat Holy Spirit. The Mustangs outscore the Spartans 15-3 in the fourth quarter to win. Check out the photo gallery.
