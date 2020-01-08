Brigantine collects Christmas trees for dune replenishment: Each year, the city collects 2,000 to 3,000 Christmas trees, which can be donated at 36th Street and Bayshore Avenue until the end of January. Public works then lays them down tip to trunk, single file, parallel to the ocean at the base of the dune.
Protests and pregames planned for Trump's Wildwood rally: The tourist resort, a longtime favorite of vacationing Philadelphians known for its trademark 1950s doo-wop architecture and retro vibe, will be in the national spotlight for a night, less than a week before the first primary of 2020.
Tammy Murphy helps swear in re-elected Atlantic County officials: Gov. Phil Murphy was supposed to swear in re-elected Democrat Freeholder Ernest Coursey on Tuesday but got stuck dealing with storm preparation, his wife said.
Jennifer Trejo’s father describes aftermath of fatal shooting during trial: “I left my house with my daughter in my arms,” Ruben Alberto Trejo-Mota testified Tuesday morning during the trial of one of the men charged in the killing. “It was on the way my daughter died in my arms.”
EHT boys win key swimming meet with St. Augustine: Egg Harbor Township’s Joey Tepper and Brandon Bell won two individual races apiece to lead the Eagles to a 104.5-65.5 victory in the key Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet.
