Isael Morales was 2 for 3 for Wildwood (4-9). Corlen Vallese and Ethan Burke both drove in runs. Will Long pitched seven innings, striking out nine and allowing one run on two hits to get the win for the Warriors.
Sports Editor
Isael Morales was 2 for 3 for Wildwood (4-9). Corlen Vallese and Ethan Burke both drove in runs. Will Long pitched seven innings, striking out nine and allowing one run on two hits to get the win for the Warriors.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.