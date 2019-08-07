Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood
Noon to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday
WHAT TO EXPECT: Bringing in a variety of some of the best and most highly respected artists from around the world, the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash gives locals and vacationers a chance to get inked on the spot. In addition to tattooing, there will be live performances from burlesque performers such as Marlo Marquise as well as a beard and mustache competition and a variety of sideshow acts that are sure to leave your jaw dropped firmly on the floor. Cost of admission is $20 per day. Kids under 14 are admitted free