The Wildwood High School boys basketball team is on another postseason run.
Diante Miles scored 38 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had seven assists as the sixth-seeded Warriors beat third-seeded Woodstown 101-82 on Wednesday night.
Lately, something about March agrees with Wildwood. Last season, the Warriors went to the South Jersey Group I final as a No. 14 seed in a 16-team field.
Woodstown (23-5) had beaten Wildwood 70-42 on opening night.
But the Warriors (20-8) are clearly a different team now.
On Wednesday, Wildwood got superb performances from several players, including Miles.
Omarian McNeal scored 16 and grabbed 14 rebounds. Max McGrath had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. Karl Brown scored 22 and also contributed seven rebounds and four assists.
Wildwood will play at second-seeded Penns Grove in the South Jersey semifinals on Friday.
Wildwood 21 18 29 33 – 101
Woodstown 21 24 18 19 – 82
WW – McGrath 17, Miles 38, Fynes 4, Brown 22, Claudio 3, Troiano 5, McNeal 16
WT – Riccuiti 6, Husser 19, Hall 2, Wygand 28, Parsons 11, Seals 16
