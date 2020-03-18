Who are the 2019-20 high school wrestling All-Stars?: See which Press-area wrestlers had the best seasons and earned All-Star recognition.
Trump rally cost Wildwood about $34,000, mayor wants reimbursement: The city ultimately paid out more than $16,000 in overtime to its officers, according to documents obtained through a public records request. Mayor Pete Byron estimated the total bill, including public works and "all city additional costs," is about $34,000.
Girls outnumber boys at Egg Harbor Township's Police Explorers post: “I find it amazing that more girls are interested in law enforcement because it shows that, in the future, it won’t be such a male-dominated field,” said Aasia Muhammad, who is studying criminal justice at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Health officials explain testing procedures for COVID-19: In abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center is only testing patients who are severely ill with COVID-19 symptoms, have tested negative for other illnesses and are then admitted to the hospital.
Atlantic County officials working to keep services going, info flowing amid COVID-19: County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said the county is identifying potential locations for a drive-thru test site, after Federal Emergency Management Agency funds became available for New Jersey to set up such sites.
If you have an update on a business closing or remaining opening during the COVID-19 outbreak, send us information at covid19@pressofac.com.
