UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Wildwood Beach Patrol won three of the five races to capture the team title at the Tri-Resorts Lifeguard Championships on Tuesday night.
Wildwood finished with 19 points.
The three-team event also included Sea Isle City, which won two races and finished second overall with 18 points, and defending champion Upper Township, which had eight points.
“It feels great,” said Wildwood’s Steve McGuinn, 52, of Philadelphia. “We weren’t expected to come out here and win this. It’s great for everyone who got to race.”
The races included the singles row, the paddleboard relay, the 3x1-mile run relay, the doubles row and the surf dash.
The swim and the mixed doubles row were canceled because of poor conditions, including dense fog.
McGuinn and Brandon Joyce won the doubles row in 11 minutes, 18 seconds. Sea Isle’s Pat Scannapieco and Danny Rogers finished second in 11:19.
Upper’s Ryan Fisher and Kyle Rumaker were third in 11:20.
The race was especially close because the rowers did not know their positions in the ocean.
“The fog was really bad,” McGuinn said. “We really couldn’t pick up the flags. We just tried to hold our course and hopefully line up with the flags.”
But the rainy, chilly evening made the surf rough, which took some of the athletes off course on their way to the finish line.
But Joyce remained unnerved amid the unfavorable conditions.
Joyce, who also won the singles row in 4:58, had a two-boat length lead for most of the race, but a wave slowed him near the end.
Rogers of Sea Isle finished second (5:02), and patrol mate Aiden Reed was third (5:10).
“I was just cranking it out and was just trying to hold off some good rowers,” said Joyce, 28, of Philadelphia. “It just feels good to get points for Wildwood. That’s what it’s all about.”
Wildwood’s John Livingstone, Katie Collins and Bill Auty won the paddleboard relay in 17:53. Livingstone, who paddled first, gave the beach patrol a large lead to easily win the race.
“You had to try to get out of the water before you freeze,” Livingstone said with a laugh.
Upper’s Jim Dugan, Ian Byerly and Lindsay Robbins placed second (19:00). Sea Isle’s Trevor Tuthill, Spencer Zaleskiewicz and Kylie Fry were third (19:10).
“It’s not an ideal day,” said Livingstone, 24, of Medford. “We looked for a few holes in the surf to get out. I just found a nice little pocket and slid out real nice and quick.”
After the doubles row, which was the third race, the fog thickened. Officials huddled with the patrol chiefs and deemed it unsafe for the swim and the mixed relay.
Instead of four races, only two remained — and Sea Isle finished strong in both.
Pat Donnelly, Jake Kolodziej and Katie Storti won the 3x1-mile run in 15:31. Upper’s Jake Davis, Casey McLees and Aaron Holibaugh finishes in a close second (15:32).
Kolodziej and Storti are both first-year competitors. Donnelly, a sixth-year lifeguard, said Sea Isle had never won this race at Tri-Resorts during his tenure.
“It’s amazing,” said Donnelly, 28, of Cherry Hill. “Every year we try really, really hard. (Kolodziej and Storti) are both new to the beaches, but they ran an amazing race and kept us in there.”
Sea Isle’s Tom Moran, Andrew Torney, Jimmy McLaughlin and Kristi Rohr won the surf dash in 3:11 to help their beach patrol in its second-place finish.
Rohr said Sea Isle won the surf dash at the Tri-Resorts for the fifth consecutive season.
“The canceled two (in the ocean) because it was really foggy, and you can’t really see, but that doesn’t matter for the surf dash,” said Rohr, 22, of Seaville. “The water is really cold, but it’s a good feeling to win to win. We have a good team.”