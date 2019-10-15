Wildwood School Halloween

Halloween parade at the Glenwood Avenue Elementary School in Wildwood. Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

The Wildwood Business Improvement District is hosting a free event at starting 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Avenue. Children 12 years old and younger will be given a treat bag and at 6 p.m., “Hotel Transylvania 2” will be screened.

