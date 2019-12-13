Dec. 14
‘Pinch the GrYnch’ Boardwalk 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk
This holiday Boardwalk 5K run and 1-mile walk is fun for all ages! Event starts at 10 a.m., rain or shine, with registration at 9 a.m. inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Participants are encouraged to dress in festive holiday outfits. Afterwards, runners and walkers, along with their cheering sections, can then enjoy the Holiday Bazaar held inside the Convention Center.
Dec. 14
Family Holiday Celebration at the Wildwoods Convention Center
The Convention Center will be sparkling with holiday lights and filled with the sounds of holiday music as the FREE celebration takes place from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Enjoy unique crafts and gifts, face painting, local school children’s choruses & band performances, music, gymnastics & cheer performances, a magician, FREE holiday movies and a special visit from Santa Claus. The Celebration will conclude with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the Wildwoods Convention Center at 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 14
Spirit Brands Cheerleading Festival
Taking place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., the Spirit Brands holiday cheerleading competition will feature performances choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded prizes.
Dec. 14
Holiday Tours of B&B’s, Churches and the George. F. Boyer Museum
Partners in Preservation will host the fifth annual Holiday Tour of B&B’s, Churches and the George. F. Boyer Museum in Wildwood. Take a self-guided tour of historical landmarks in the Wildwoods such as Summer Nites, Candlelight Inn, Avair House, Holly Beach, St. Simeon's Church, George F. Boyer Museum, and Sea Gypsy B&B.
Dec. 15
2nd Annual “Prelude to Christmas” Concert
A Christmas Concert and Holy Nativity will be held at 6 p.m. featuring The Notre Dame de la Mer Parish’s Adult, Contemporary, and Children’s Choirs accompanied by Brass, Strings, Woodwinds, Percussion, Piano and Organ, under the direction of Jonathan Delgado. The event will take place at Saint Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, in Wildwood.
